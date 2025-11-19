Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.93 Billion Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $5,928,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $478.64 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $480.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.04 and its 200-day moving average is $398.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

