United Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after buying an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $408,082,000. Crcm LP boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,405,000 after buying an additional 2,617,925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IBIT opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.