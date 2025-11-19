Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,341 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

