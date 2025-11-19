HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research raised their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Tesla stock opened at $401.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 267.50, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

