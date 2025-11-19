HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,000 shares of company stock worth $58,695,660. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

