Amphenol Corporation $APH is Renaissance Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118,848 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $39,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $144.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock worth $174,426,462. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

