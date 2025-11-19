TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $624,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after buying an additional 3,522,202 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,898,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

