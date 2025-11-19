BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BingEx Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. BingEx has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Get BingEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BingEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised BingEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in BingEx by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,495,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 5,196,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BingEx by 82.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BingEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BingEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BingEx in the second quarter worth $34,000.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.