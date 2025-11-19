Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.