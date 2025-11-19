Smart Sand Declares Special Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

