Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $13.44 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group makes up about 6.9% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total value of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $34,578,124. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,352.92 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,298.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,401.11.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

