Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 2.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,112 shares of company stock worth $97,592,605. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.59. The company has a market cap of $398.82 billion, a PE ratio of 398.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

