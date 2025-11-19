Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $151.50 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citic Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Netflix stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,220,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,003,886.08. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after buying an additional 360,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after acquiring an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

