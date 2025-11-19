Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.20. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$15.50 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$434.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.50.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
