Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $408,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $663.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $696.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

