AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 260,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.1% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.