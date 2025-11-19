NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Position Trimmed by Sierra Legacy Group

Sierra Legacy Group cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $188.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

