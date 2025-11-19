Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 42,497 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 180.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $53,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,576.85. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,476. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,257 shares of company stock worth $4,878,334. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CDE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

