Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 768,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $6,753,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE UPS opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.