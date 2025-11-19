18,174 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Purchased by Traub Capital Management LLC

Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

