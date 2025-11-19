Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,063,737 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $8,305,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 810,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

