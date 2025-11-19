Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE:SQM opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Further Reading

