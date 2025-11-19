Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Position Reduced by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 1.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $20,676,150. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock worth $22,818,215. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2%

WBD stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

