VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

