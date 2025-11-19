Traub Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,739 SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 122.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

