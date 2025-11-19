LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.43), Zacks reports. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 90.47%.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

LUXE stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. LuxExperience B.V. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $783.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUXE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of LuxExperience B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,292,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,351,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

LuxExperience B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

