Head to Head Comparison: Sable Offshore (SOC) vs. Its Rivals

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – US INTEGRTD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sable Offshore to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -86.58% -19.23% Sable Offshore Competitors 21.22% 15.04% 6.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sable Offshore and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A -$629.07 million -1.33 Sable Offshore Competitors $6.65 billion $947.96 million 10.81

Analyst Recommendations

Sable Offshore’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore. Sable Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sable Offshore and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 2 0 5 0 2.43 Sable Offshore Competitors 404 1816 1990 83 2.41

Sable Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 352.66%. As a group, “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies have a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Sable Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Sable Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “OIL – US INTEGRTD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore’s rivals have a beta of 12.44, indicating that their average stock price is 1,144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sable Offshore rivals beat Sable Offshore on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

