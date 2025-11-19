Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $206.60 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,363.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

