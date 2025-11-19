Matthew Winton Buys 3,500 Shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Stock

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Winton acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $113,805. The trade was a 35.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Matthew Winton bought 1,500 shares of CervoMed stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,925.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Matthew Winton purchased 10,000 shares of CervoMed stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. CervoMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

CervoMed ( NASDAQ:CRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a report on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth $247,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CervoMed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

