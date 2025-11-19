Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy” Rating

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of ELAN opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 56,887 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 138.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 157,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

