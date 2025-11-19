DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $3,545,868.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,410.76. This represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.