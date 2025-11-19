Milton Fernandes Buys 6,927 Shares of 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) insider Milton Fernandes acquired 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 per share, with a total value of £24,937.20.

LON:3IN opened at GBX 361.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.50. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of GBX 296.02 and a 1 year high of GBX 369.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 348.21.

3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Infrastructure had a net margin of 92.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3i Infrastructure plc will post 2039.0836962 EPS for the current year.

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

