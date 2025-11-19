Carolyn Rand Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSL) Stock

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (LON:CNSL – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Rand acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £2,000.

Carolyn Rand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Carolyn Rand purchased 50,000 shares of Cambridge Nutritional Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £1,000.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CNSL opened at GBX 2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.89. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.86 and a 1 year high of GBX 4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.08.

About Cambridge Nutritional Sciences

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences ( LON:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX (0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc will post 0.036865 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (AIM: CNSL) is a specialist medical diagnostics company focused on promoting a personalised and functional approach to health and nutrition.

