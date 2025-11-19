Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

