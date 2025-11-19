Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $35.83. Aramark shares last traded at $36.0290, with a volume of 2,473,389 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aramark from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,157,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,319 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Aramark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,037,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $64,902,000.

Aramark Stock Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

