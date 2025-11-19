United Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

