United Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,383 Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

