SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $238.73 and a one year high of $403.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

