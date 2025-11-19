United Advisor Group LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 90.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 575,372 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after acquiring an additional 524,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

