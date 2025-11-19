Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Lowered by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 6.3% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $462,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,030.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,040.72. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.