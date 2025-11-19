iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,181,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 539,532 shares.The stock last traded at $127.5740 and had previously closed at $127.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 843.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,363,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,280,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,016,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,760,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

