Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,163 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.8% of Saturna Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $132,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Adobe
Adobe Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.80 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Healthcare Rotation Underway: 3 Stocks Leading the Charge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Medtronic Stock Finds Its Footing—Now It’s Gaining Momentum
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.