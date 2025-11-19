United Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.80 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

