Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,997,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 798,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $5,474,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $889,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 1,054,301 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. National Bankshares set a $92.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.