Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $5,531,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

