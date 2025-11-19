Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $282.80 and last traded at $273.33. 6,168,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,976,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.16.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

