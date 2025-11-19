Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on A. O. Smith and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

