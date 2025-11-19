Saturna Capital Corp Purchases New Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CRH by 24.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,630,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,604,000 after purchasing an additional 807,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,201,000 after purchasing an additional 354,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,185,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.