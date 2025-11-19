Saturna Capital Corp Purchases New Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CRH by 24.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,630,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,604,000 after purchasing an additional 807,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,201,000 after purchasing an additional 354,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,185,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRH Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Further Reading
