Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,609,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,713,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $167.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

