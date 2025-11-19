Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,988 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 116.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,345,000 after buying an additional 880,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2%

Adobe stock opened at $324.47 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.80 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

